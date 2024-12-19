Arsenal boss Arteta delighted for Gabriel Jesus after hat-trick performance

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could not hide his delight for forward Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian frontman was at his very best in a dominant attacking display against Crystal Palace.

Despite being 1-0 down at half time, Arsenal rallied to win 3-2 to progress to the Carabao Cup semi finals.

On Jesus, Arteta stated: “So pleased for him, it’s been a long period for him without goals and today to score three goals, the three type of goals he scored tonight as well and many actions he was involved, he looked really sharp. I think it’s a great thing for him, great thing for the team that we can rely on a player with such a quality, same with Kieran, same with all the players who haven’t started many games and had the chance to do so. “

On whether he can be a game changer: “Yeah well he brings something, he has that quality, he has a way of creating, generating situations that is quite unique, Gabby at that level obviously is a big asset.”

And on what level he believes Jesus can reach: “It’s now about consistency, so now obviously this is a moment of a spark that will give him so much confidence not only to him but to the team as well, now we can rely on him to change those games and now we need to take it, and give him more games, give him chances because when a player is in that moment it’s important to continue to do that.”

