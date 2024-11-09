Silva hails Fulham players after victory at Palace: Dominant from first minute

Fulham boss Marco Silva was delighted with his players after their 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Emile Smith Rowe and Harry Wilson struck for the visitors' win.

Silva later said, “Dominant from the first minute, knowing really well how Palace is going to try to punish us or to create some problems for us – always trying to build from the three at the back, some diagonals from one side to the other to explore (Tyrick) Mitchell on the other side, or the balls in behind for the physicality of (Jean-Philippe) Mateta.

“I think we did control well most of the game. The thing that pleases me more, really, is the way we move the ball again, the way circulate the ball.

“They like to be a really high pressing team here at home. Good example is the way they did it against Tottenham last home match. And I think we did it well.

“I think the way we broke the pressure most of the times, even sometimes went more direct to Raúl, but most of the time the way we played through the pressure was really good from ourselves.

“And every time after that moment, we found a way to arrive the ball in Emile or in Andreas’ pocket, and that was our moment to go forward and to try to punish them.

“Two goals, plus two goals disallowed. Of course, we are pleased. We have to be proud of the way we played again.

“Arriving in so many dangerous areas so many times, first half, second half, we should we have created more chances, clear chances, and should have scored more goals. But, overall, great performance.

“To win here with a clean sheet is a great feeling, too, and the most important thing, because we deserve the three points, and we have to be pleased for it.”

On Wilson, he continued: “He's doing the right things. He's not doing anything wrong to not start.

“He's competing against very good players, too. Alex, for example, is being one of the best players so far this season, if not the best. From the first day of the pre-season, he’s been so, so brilliant.

“And, of course, I think all of you agree that Adama had a fantastic start of the season, too. Right now he is on the bench because Reiss Nelson is doing so well.

“Great competition between them – it’s great for me. Good headache, but great for me and for the team as well. If I can play with 12 or 13, it’s going to be easier for me, but I can’t!

“I know that Harry, like all the others, his desire is to play from the start. I know him very well.

“I'm here to take decisions, but he's done nothing wrong to not play, it’s just because I'm deciding for the others, and the others are doing a very good season as well.

“It was a great week for him. Last Monday, he decided the game for us. This afternoon again, one of the first times that he touched the ball, if not the first time, he scored.

“A great move. His sharpness when he makes this type of move is really good, the capacity that he has to arrive in those areas is really good, too.

“That connection that he's creating with Alex – it’s not the first time that we created a chance like that, and he did it again, and I’m really pleased for him.”