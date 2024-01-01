Kovacic admits still learning 'Rodri role' at Man City

Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic admits he's still learning about the No6 role.

Kovacic is viewed as ideal cover for Rodri in City's midfield if ever the Spaniard misses a game.

Croatia international Kovacic said: "I like it together, and I like when I have support.

"I haven't played so much there on my own. I think it's more difficult because you have to cover the space better because you're on your own, you're not in a two.

"I like to have more people around me, so when the full-backs come in it's much easier for me, I have options to give a pass so that's something that makes it easier for me. It's more difficult, but it's a thing that I can improve, and if there’s anywhere you can improve I think it’s here at City."

Kovacic also said: "I've learned a lot maybe in the positioning in, in defensive phase and mostly being more of a threat when I play in the no.10 position where the manager tried me sometimes," he reflects one year on from signing from Chelsea.

"When to stay, to cover, to not get caught up with the ball. This is a thing I have to improve and what is asked of the number six is to hold the position, to stay there and to not get too much involved in going everywhere.

"It’s more about holding the position, which is sometimes difficult for a guy that is used to going (forward) but I think this is a thing that the manager obviously explains to us."