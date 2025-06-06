Konate urges Liverpool teammates: No time to relax now

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate says they must use their Premier League title triumph as a launching pad.

Konate insists Liverpool cannot relax, despite finishing the season as Premier League champions.

“I didn’t start the first match of the season, but I came on at half-time. From that point on, the objective in my head was clear: I wanted to win everything this season and leave no stone unturned,” he told The Athletic while with the France squad.

“Give nobody a chance, whether that’s the rivals for my position or my opponents. And that’s pretty much what happened. I’m very happy with the season we had.”

We cannot relax now

Konate also said: “The most important thing is not to rest on our laurels. We won the Premier League, which is magnificent and which made everyone happy, but it’s not an end in itself. I want to win it again next year. Or win the Champions League.

“When next season begins, we shouldn’t forget about the title, because we won it and it’s etched in history, but we’ll need to set it aside and say to ourselves, ‘That’s behind us. Now, do we have the desire and the physical and mental strength to do what we did last season again?’

“It will be harder, because we’re the champions and everyone will want to beat us.”