Konate posts injury update to assure Liverpool fans

Liverpool believe that Ibrahima Konate will be fit to play for them in midweek.

The Reds are set to take on Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League group stages on Tuesday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Konate had to come off at half-time when they beat Brighton 2-1 at Anfield in the Premier League.

Konate was injured in the game, as teammate Virgil Van Dijk stood on his arm in a corner.

Post-game, Konate wrote on Instagram: "Thanks for all the messages of support.

“My injury isn’t serious thankfully. I had a scan today and it confirmed there is no break. I’ll be ready for the next game."

Konate was replaced by Joe Gomez, who may be hoping to get a start in midweek.