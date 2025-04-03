Berta set for 11 player sale including Sterling and Partey as Arsenal make huge changes

Arsenal's new sporting director, Andrea Berta is set for a very busy summer as he prepares to sell up to 11 players who are unwanted by manager Mikel Arteta.

Reports suggest a striker, a new central midfielder, a winger and a backup goalkeeper all on the Italian's agenda as the season comes to a close. However, this means player sales will also be key to boosting Arteta's spending power if they want to comply with financial rules much like every other Premier League side.

Raheem Sterling and veteran No.2 goalkeeper Neto are both set to return to their parent clubs, Chelsea and Bournemouth and are unlikely to be bought by Arteta. Arsenal's out-of-contract stars Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney and Jorginho are all set to wave goodbye to the club in free transfers, with the Scottish international rumoured to be joining Celtic.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is expected to pursue a new challenge as Myles Lewis-Skelly breaks on to the scene. Jakub Kiwior is expected to leave in search of more regular minutes as he draws interest from a host of Italian clubs as well as Ligue 1 side Marseille.

Loanee Nuno Tavares is set to seal a permanent switch to Lazio for around £7.5M whilst Sevilla have a £10M buy-option for Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga which after some impressive performances they are likely to trigger. Reiss Nelson is likely to leave after just 13 appearances this season while on loan at Fulham, scoring twice in all competitions.

Finally, loanee Fabio Vieira who is enjoying his time at FC Porto, is unlikely to have a future at the club beyond this summer if the Gunners are hoping to rebuild their midfield. The 24-year-old arrived for £34.3M in July 2022 and has been one of the club’s most underwhelming signings in the Arteta era. Berta certainly has a huge task on his hands in the coming months as Arteta lays out his plans to change Arsenal from title chasers to title winners.