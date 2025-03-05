Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Konate makes decision on Liverpool future
Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate isn't rushing any decision about his club future.

Linked with PSG and Real Madrid in recent weeks, Konate is now inside the final 18 months of his current Reds contract.

Le Parisien says Konate is keeping his powder dry and will wait until the end of the season before considering all options.

Reds management are preparing a new contract offer for the France international.

However for the moment, any decision from Konate will be delayed until the summer.

Premier League Liverpool PSG Real Madrid
