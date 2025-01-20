Konate confirms new Liverpool contract offer

Tribal Football
Konate confirms he has been offered new Liverpool contract
Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has confirmed that he has been offered a new contract.

The Frenchman’s current deal expires in 2026 and he has now spoken on his future ahead of the club’s clash with Lille in the Champions League. 

“Who talked about that a few months ago?” he replied when asked for an update on his contract talks. “The club didn’t say anything, I didn’t say anything. It’s one person who said that. 

“I was not ready, I didn’t know when he said that. But after, I spoke with the club. I think I am really focused on what happens now. We will see what will happen. 

“Yes (I have been offered a deal). This is another conversation (whether I am close to signing).” 

Konate has made 22 appearances for Liverpool this season.

