Bournemouth boss Iraola: We needed that win

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola was left pleased with their 4-2 win at Wolves on Saturday.

Justin Kluivert hit a hat-trick for the Cherries on the day - all from the spot.

Iraola told the Daily Echo after the game: “(I’m) pleased about the performance, especially and about the points, because I think we were coming from two games where I think the team was playing well and probably we deserved more.

“But we needed today, apart from the performance that I think has been very good, we needed to finish the job and to take the points back home.

“And today, luckily, we could do it.”

He continued: “I'm happy also because I think we've defended quite well with the ball and it’s difficult to play against Wolves because they don't need a lot to score.

“It's a team that, okay, it’s conceding goals, but they are scoring a lot and they have lovely players up front.

“We could see today, no, (if) it's not Cunha, it's Larsen, it’s Guedes, if (you make) one mistake and they are going to punish you.

“And even if you feel okay, we are playing well, it never felt confident today.”