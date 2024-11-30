Bournemouth boss Iraola hails Evanilson for victory Wolves after record-breaking performance

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola hailed the performance of Evanilson after their 4-2 win at Wolves.

The Brazilian became the first player in Premier League history to win three penalties in a single game - which were all converted by Justin Kluivert.

“It's true that he's been very, very important for us,” he said.

“He's growing, he's giving us every game more things on the ball, without the ball.

“Even if he doesn't speak the language, he understands football very well and he smells the danger and he reads very well the opposition, where to place for the next ball.

“And I think this is very valuable, especially in the number nine.”

Iraola added, “Evanilson, he will not appear today on the score sheet, but he has been a difference maker today, I think has created a lot of chances.

“He has been really uncomfortable for them and I think his work rate without the ball, his fight, his spirit has given us a lot.

“I know that Justin has scored three and the hattrick and the ball and this, and we have to value this. But I would like to recognise especially Evanilson.”