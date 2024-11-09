Brentford matchwinner Yissa: I love it here!

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Yoane Wissa was floating after proving Brentford's matchwinner against Bournemouth.

The Bees twice came from behind before  Wissa beat Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa for the winner on the hour mark.

He later said, “I love being here, in front of the fans and the family.

“The atmosphere is crazy. Every time we come on the pitch, I know we can do something.

“I try my best to bring energy - I know I have a big role - and my job is to score some goals. Now I want more.”

