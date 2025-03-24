Kluivert on Huijsen's future at Bournemouth: I know that next year he won't be with us

Bournemouth star Justin Kluivert has revealed that he believes Dean Huijsen will not stay with the club past the summer transfer window.

Speaking to Marca after last night’s dramatic penalty shootout loss to Spain, the Dutchman opened up on the 19-year-old who has been linked with several top sides including Real Madrid. He made a brief comment on the teenager which shows how many of the Cherries squad have seen the transfer links and think he will leave.

“Huijsen won’t be with us next season.”

Huijsen arrived on the south coast last summer from Juventus for a fee just shy of £13M which seems like a bargain in hindsight. He has a £50M release clause in his contract which the likes of Madrid would have to trigger to snag him in the next few months which means the club are set for a £37M profit.

When asked about Huijsen's best attributes, manager Andoni Iraola said it is hard to find a player who is so young yet full of confidence.

“I think his mentality, his head. I think he's confident. He is not afraid of marking any forward and I think he's calm on the ball.

“He knows what he's doing, he's under control. Sometimes he will make mistakes like all the others, but there is always a reason for the things he does.

“And for someone that is 19, it's really strange to find this at this level.”

Premier League leaders Liverpool have also been linked to the talented defender but with competition coming from around Europe it will be hard to lure him in even with a title under their belt. Huijsen seems to have his pick of the clubs and the future looks bright for the Cherries defender who will be one of the biggest moves this summer.