Jordan says Coote allegations are hard to deny but him losing career is harsh

Ex-Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has given his verdict on the David Coote situation.

The Premier League referee is in hot water after disparaging remarks he made about Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool were released.

The video is a few years old, but Coote refers to then Reds boss Klopp as a German c*** and insults the Anfield club as well.

Giving his thoughts on the matter, talkSPORT host Jordan said: “This is what he's invited upon himself. So he has to reap the particular whirlwind that he started spinning because he's the one that opened his mouth and made a terrible judgement call.

“This isn't an allegation. We've seen the video. Unless AI is involved, this is coming out of his mouth and this is what he said.

“Now, it'll be interesting to see how he can find his way through this because the inherent responsibility will have to be on him.

“Howard Webb (PGMOL head) didn't invite this. Howard Webb doesn't want this. He wants a refereeing fraternity that is beyond reproach. So he wants them to be in a situation where the noise is dialed down and he's trying to establish this. And out of the ether comes one of his elite referees making childish, immature, unprofessional observations.

“Can he redeem himself? Can he find his way back? Should he be dropped into the EFL? And people say, well, if you get punished in the Premier League, is it any less valuable in the EFL? You get the castles from the Premier League? I don't know. But should a man lose his career over some stupid observations? I'm reluctant to suggest that should be the case.”