Aldo tells Liverpool fans: Let's just enjoy Salah while he's here

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has urged fans to enjoy Mohamed Salah while they can.

Salah's contract with the Reds is due to expire at the end of this season.

Aldridge wrote for the Liverpool Echo: "It's becoming increasingly difficult to second guess what might happen with Mohamed Salah's long-term future now.

"After his recent cryptic social media post that he will 'never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like' and his agent, Ramy Abbas, also making a point of claiming that his client is the 'best player in the world' on X, it feels like the game is afoot over his new contract.

"As a fan, I try not to get too deep into such postings online but I know they are a topic of debate with plenty of other supporters and my message to everyone is basically just enjoy Mo while you can. That's not to say I think Mo will leave the club at the end of the season because the reality is that only the player and the agent will know the ins and the outs of the demands.

"But I say just enjoy him because he is absolutely superb and in sensational form just now with 10 goals and as many assists to fire the Reds to the top of both the Champions League and the Premier League tables."

