Klopp on Jota's passing: He was was a not only a fantastic player, but also a great friend

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has sent a heartfelt statement after the passing of Diogo Jota.

The 28-year-old Portuguese forward died in the accident in the early hours of Thursday morning near Zamora, in northwestern Spain in a tragedy that has shook the football world. Messages of support have come from all over the planet, from Cristiano Ronaldo to rival teams such as Manchester United and Manchester City.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now, Klopp has sent his condolences for the 28-year-old who he signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020.

“This is a moment where I struggle!

“There must be a bigger purpose! But I can't see it!

“I'm heartbroken to hear about the passing of Diogo and his brother André.

“Diogo was a not only a fantastic player, but also a great friend, a loving and caring husband and father!

“We will miss you so much! All my prayers, thoughts and power to Rute, the kids, the family, the friends and everyone who loved them!

“Rest in peace - Love”.

Jota played an important role throughout his five years with the Reds, including scoring six times in Liverpool's recent Premier League-winning season. Klopp will have been close to Jota before he left the club at the end of the 2023/24 season and this loss would have been particularly devastating to him and his teammates.