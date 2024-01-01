Klopp named as first-ever LFC Foundation honorary ambassador

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is maintaining his connection with the club.

The German departed for a sabbatical at the end of the 2023/2024 season, with Arne Slot taking over.

Klopp has now agreed to become an honorary ambassador for the LFC Foundation.

The group is the club’s official charity, which ensures that Klopp will remain tied to Anfield in some capacity.

After his final game in charge, Klopp gave the LFC Foundation a range of unique items worn and signed by him.

On this role, Klopp said: “The LFC Foundation does an incredible job in the community, both in the Liverpool city region and beyond.

“I’m really proud to continue my work with them and be named the first-ever LFC Foundation honorary ambassador.

“I look forward to seeing what we can do with that now that I have more time on my hands.”