Ex-Liverpool boss Klopp delivers US Soccer swift response
Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has turned down the chance to manage the United States.

The German is not thought to have any interest in taking over the US Men’s National Team.

Per The Athletic, he was considered as a replacement for the sacked Gregg Berhalter.

After the USA were eliminated from the group stage of Copa America, Berhalter was let go by the USSF.

Now they will have to find a replacement coach elsewhere, as Klopp has turned down their proposal.

The Americans are set to host the 2026 World Cup, along with neighbors Canada and Mexico.

