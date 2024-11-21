Klopp in Paris FC talks as Red Bull plans laid out

Prospective Paris FC owner Antoine Arnault admits he has spoken to Jurgen Klopp about the team.

Arnault is hoping to buy a majority stake in the Paris-based team, with Red Bull taking on a minority position.

Klopp is the global head of soccer for the energy drink company, which means he will have a say in managing all their teams.

Speaking at his first press conference via L'Equipe, Arnault clarified: "The club will belong to my family. It will not be co-owned by the Arnault family and Red Bull.

“They do not want to access multi-ownership with a hypothetical 'Red Bull Paris FC', it is not at all the same logic that they have in Leipzig, Salzburg and other clubs. Here, it is really a sporting partner."

He added: "Jurgen is very excited by this project, with the prospect of giving us the benefit of his eye."