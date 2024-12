Klopp in France to attend Paris FC clash

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is in Paris today.

Klopp now acts as Red Bull's global football chief and will attend Paris FC's L2 clash with Amiens, says L'Equipe.

Advertisement Advertisement

Red Bull have taken a stake in Paris FC in recent weeks.

Klopp will take in the game strictly as an observer and as Red Bull's representative.

The German will eventually get involved in the management of the club.