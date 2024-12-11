Agent: Klopp took Red Bull job knowing some would no longer like him

The agent of Jurgen Klopp says he took the Red Bull job with eyes wide open.

The former Liverpool manager is now Red Bull's global football director, in a decision which has upset many fans in Germany given the attitude towards RB Leipzig.

Marc Kosicke told the Abenblatte podcast: "We always knew that there would be a part of people who would no longer like you.

“But as he always says: If you try to please everyone every day, you will fail every day.

“He has to find the right job for himself after 25 years on the sidelines. And this somewhat higher-level work on a global level in a sports environment that offers so many opportunities is simply exciting. And that's why we decided that the consequences are definitely worth bearing.

"Jurgen has always spoken positively about Red Bull football. He simply appreciates the work that is done there, because he also transferred some players from Salzburg and Leipzig to Liverpool, who always fit perfectly into his game system."

On Klopp's plans after Red Bull, he added: “Jurgen has no desire at all to be a coach at the moment. Life is dynamic. And if it were to come to that (the Germany role), that would certainly be another aspect that I wouldn't turn down."

