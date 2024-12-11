Tribal Football
Most Read
Mbappe and Vini score as Real Madrid edge Atalanta in five-goal thriller
Atalanta defender Beukema flattered by Real Madrid rumours: We'll see...
Valverde admits Real Madrid "in situation we're not used to" ahead of Atalanta clash
Man Utd 'would be very different' if Glazers had chosen Sheikh Jassim over Ratcliffe

Agent: Klopp took Red Bull job knowing some would no longer like him

Paul Vegas
Agent: Klopp took Red Bull job knowing some would no longer like him
Agent: Klopp took Red Bull job knowing some would no longer like himAction Plus
The agent of Jurgen Klopp says he took the Red Bull job with eyes wide open.

The former Liverpool manager is now Red Bull's global football director, in a decision which has upset many fans in Germany given the attitude towards RB Leipzig.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Marc Kosicke told the Abenblatte podcast: "We always knew that there would be a part of people who would no longer like you.

“But as he always says: If you try to please everyone every day, you will fail every day.

“He has to find the right job for himself after 25 years on the sidelines. And this somewhat higher-level work on a global level in a sports environment that offers so many opportunities is simply exciting. And that's why we decided that the consequences are definitely worth bearing.

"Jurgen has always spoken positively about Red Bull football. He simply appreciates the work that is done there, because he also transferred some players from Salzburg and Leipzig to Liverpool, who always fit perfectly into his game system."

On Klopp's plans after Red Bull, he added: “Jurgen has no desire at all to be a coach at the moment. Life is dynamic. And if it were to come to that (the Germany role), that would certainly be another aspect that I wouldn't turn down."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueKlopp JurgenLiverpoolRB LeipzigBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Inter Milan plan big Jan market; Liverpool turn to Frimpong; Jaissle on West Ham list
Klopp and Kind depicted as “gravediggers of Germany football” by Holstein Kiel fans
RB Leipzig star Simons linked with Liverpool as several elite sides hunt for his signature