Klopp criticises Ten Hag's decision to send Sancho out on loan

Klopp criticises Man Utd boss Ten Hag's decision to send Sancho out on loan

Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp has taken a subtle swipe at Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag this week.

The German, who is on a sabbatical from the game after leaving Anfield in the summer, spoke about the Jadon Sancho situation.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund winger left Manchester United this summer for Chelsea.

Klopp stated before deadline day, when Sancho secured the move: "If the whole world loses trust and faith in the player, the manager has to be the one behind the player.

"I cannot just buy into that ‘he's useless,’ like other clubs did by the way - buying a player for £80M and then sending him out on loan!"