Klopp "could not be more excited" to become global head of soccer at Red Bull

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has agreed to become the global head of soccer at Red Bull.

Red Bull owns a number of teams around the world including RB Leipzig in Germany's Bundesliga, Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg and Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls, as well as Brazilian side Red Bull Bragantino.

The 57-year-old spoke about his new role after leaving Liverpool this summer.

"After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this," said Klopp.

"The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not."

It is reported that his role will include a series of duties involving advising teams on playing philosophy, transfer strategy and coaching development as well as management at each club.

Oliver Mintzlaff, the company's CEO opened up about working with the German legend and what an opportunity it is for the company.

"Jurgen Klopp is one of the greatest and most influential figures in world soccer, with extraordinary skills and charisma.

"In his role as head of soccer, he will be a game-changer for our involvement in international soccer and its continued development."

A news conference formally announcing Klopp's appointment will take place in mid-January with the former manager set to begin the role on 1 January 2025.