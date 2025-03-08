Tribal Football
Klopp assures Liverpool fans: I'll be there for parade

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he intends to be in the city at the end of the season for the title winning parade.

With the Reds now 11 points clear at  the top of the Premier League table, they're on track to win the title under Klopp's successor Arne Slot.

The German, speaking in South Africa, says he plans to be in Liverpool for the parade and join the celebrations.

Red Bull football chief Klopp declared: "Yes, the plan is (to be in Liverpool) but not on the bus, I will be there with the people I saw on the bus. That's the idea to be honest, but we will see."

Klopp added: "I think I will be there for the last game... I didn't want to go earlier to be honest because I didn't want to jinx it all the time. If I'm in the stadium for the first time and they lose, 'oh f*** sake'. So I go there when it's decided."

