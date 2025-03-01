Klopp admits Liverpool dressing rooms were a turn off

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has recalled the state of the the club's changing rooms when he arrived in 2015.

In a new four-part Amazon Prime Video documentary series, 'Doubters To Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era', Klopp discusses what he found when he first arrived at Anfield.

The German had experienced the away dressing room as Borussia Dortmund coach.

"There's all these crazy things, like people track the plane and stuff like that, and you don't have this idea of yourself or that people could be interested in a football manager flying into a country," Klopp said discussing his appointment.

"In the same moment I was really disappointed because I realised 'Oh my God, I forgot that the dressing rooms are really bad!' And I don't like bad dressing rooms."