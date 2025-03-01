Atletico Madrid chief Gil Marin reacts to transfer talk for Liverpool striker Nunez

Tribal Football
Atletico Madrid chief Miguel Angel Gil Marin has cooled rumours of interest in Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

Nunez has been linked with Atletico this week.

But Gil Marin told 365 Scores: "Nunez is not part of the club's contracting plans in the coming period, and what was published about our interest in the player is baseless.

"We are not looking for a striker, but our team needs to strengthen in other positions, which is what Atletico Madrid’s management is discussing at the moment."

Nunez is being mentioned as part of the departures for Liverpool this summer after a difficult season under manager Arne Slot.

