Kiwior explains how he has slid into Arsenal's defence: I'm always 100% ready to help

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior has opened up about how he has slotted into the side after Gabriel Magalhães' season-ending injury.

The Polish international has enjoyed a consistent run of game time under manager Mikel Arteta in the first team and has steered the side to six games unbeaten alongside defensive partner William Saliba. Many expected the Gunners to collapse without Gabriel but Kiwior has proven many doubters wrong as he continues to hold the defense together.

Speaking to the club website, the 25-year-old revealed that his relationship with both his teammates and Arteta has helped him become a better player who is prepared for any occasion even when watching from the bench.

“I feel very good on the pitch with everyone because we have a great relationship and we talk a lot with each other,” Jakub said. “We're prepared no matter who the opponent is. We live very well on and off the pitch, so I feel I have a good connection with anyone on the pitch, it doesn't matter who I'm playing with.

“The coach tries to talk to the players not only about the things on the pitch, but also about different things in life, so we have this good relationship because he cares about us.

“He helps me very well because I'm always prepared. Even when I was sitting on the bench, I could feel the help from the coach that he was always prepared for me. Especially now, when he needs me, I'm always 100% ready to help the team.”

Arsenal face Crystal Palace on Wednesday night, and even if the side collects three points, it is meaningless if Liverpool beat Tottenham and claim the title on Sunday afternoon. Kiwior brushed these facts aside and stated that the club must focus on themselves and use their frustrations as fuel for next season.