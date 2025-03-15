Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe slams Moyes: I'd never have hired him

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has launched an extraordinary attack on Everton boss David Moyes.

Ratcliffe insists he would never have hired Moyes if he had been running United in 2013.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told The Times: "Look, I like David Moyes, and I think he's a really good manager, but to go from Sir Alex Ferguson to Moyes is not where I would have gone.

"Moyes stepped into the shoes of Ferguson, who's won the Premier League 13 times, who won the Champions League twice and then you're handing over to a guy that has never managed big players and had never won anything.

"He's not necessarily got the personality to stand in front of them all. And I don't think Real Madrid would have made that choice as coach.

"If you look at coaches, a club can't always get it right, but they should have found the best chief executive in the world, and the best coach in the world, because Manchester United is the best club in the world. Instead they got both of those decisions wrong."