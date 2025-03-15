Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim on Man Utd's Heaven: I like his pace, he's good at defending, he is quite complete
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti furious facing Villarreal tonight: I don't understand it!
Amorim: This Man Utd team NEEDS Mason Mount
Spain fume after Senegal selection of Como attacker Diao

Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe slams Moyes: I'd never have hired him

Paul Vegas
Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe slams Moyes: I'd never have hired him
Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe slams Moyes: I'd never have hired himAction Plus
Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has launched an extraordinary attack on Everton boss David Moyes.

Ratcliffe insists he would never have hired Moyes if he had been running United in 2013.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told The Times: "Look, I like David Moyes, and I think he's a really good manager, but to go from Sir Alex Ferguson to Moyes is not where I would have gone.

"Moyes stepped into the shoes of Ferguson, who's won the Premier League 13 times, who won the Champions League twice and then you're handing over to a guy that has never managed big players and had never won anything. 

"He's not necessarily got the personality to stand in front of them all. And I don't think Real Madrid would have made that choice as coach.

"If you look at coaches, a club can't always get it right, but they should have found the best chief executive in the world, and the best coach in the world, because Manchester United is the best club in the world. Instead they got both of those decisions wrong."

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueMoyes DavidFerguson AlexManchester UnitedEverton
Related Articles
Richard Dunne exclusive: Moyes great for Everton defender O'Brien
Moyes reveals what Everton star Branthwaite needs to do to get into Tuchel's England side
Tuchel includes Rashford, Lewis-Skelly in first England squad