Kingdon pens pro deal with Man Utd
Talented youngster Jack Kingdon has signed his first professional contract with Manchester United.

The Manchester Evening News states that Kingdon signed the contract after impressing the club within the academy.

He played for the club’s Under-18 side last season, starting in central defense.

Kingdon also wore the armband on two occasions, showcasing his leadership skills.

The teenager also took part in first-team training for the first time in April under coach Erik ten Hag.

He will be hoping to go on United’s preseason tour of the United States this summer.

