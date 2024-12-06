King returns to Leicester in hopes of becoming a coach

Leicester City icon Andy King is back at the club with a view to becoming a coach.

The midfielder, who spent 15 years at the club and played 379 games, was always known for mentoring young players.

King won the League One, Championship, and Premier League titles in his time at Leicester.

King left City permanently four years ago, spending time at Bristol City before he retired.

Writing on social media this week, King said: “Back home. So good to be back at Leicester City on the coaching side of things.

“Loving learning every day, working with some great young players and trying to have a positive impact on their own performances and future careers.”

