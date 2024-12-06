Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy happy (finally) working with Daka

Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy has admitted that he wanted to sign Patson Daka a year ago.

Van Nistelrooy was in charge at PSV Eindhoven at the time, and looked at Daka as a new forward.

After his team won 3-1 against West Ham, he admitted that he knew Daka’s game very well.

The ex-Manchester United forward and assistant coach stated: “He’s probably the player that I’ve seen the most of.

“Also at a younger age, when he was at Salzburg, I was following him already. I was very interested in him when I was PSV manager, to be honest.

“I think he’s got great potential. That’s what he showed in Austria, scoring a lot of goals, assisting a lot.

“It’s something that I saw in him. He’s only going to get better, I think, developing him on a daily basis. He’s got a lot of potential.”

