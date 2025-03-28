King delighted signing Palace pro contract

Tribal Football
Crystal Palace youngster George King has signed a pro deal.

The 18-year-old centre-back has been a regular with Palace's U18 team this season and has worn the captain's armband on several occasions.

King also made his U21 debut in February.

He said after penning his pro contract: “It’s a great feeling.

"You’re working your whole career towards signing (a professional contract) – this is my first one, and hopefully there's many more to come.”

