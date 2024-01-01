Kilman praises Wan-Bissaka for winning West Ham debut

Tribal Football
West Ham defender Max Kilman was delighted with their win at Crystal Palace.

The Hammers won 2-0 via goals from Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen.

“It was amazing. To get the first win for my new Club and get our first three points is amazing, and we’re all delighted," Kilman told whufc.com. "We were a bit nervy at the start, as we know coming to this stadium is tough, but as the game went on, we started to create some more chances.

“(For my assist) I looked up and had a lot of space, and I know Jarrod  has a lot of quality, and the finish was top class. To get a clean sheet and win away from home means everything.”

 On debutant Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Kilman added: “He   did really well. 

"He is a top player and deserves all the credit he gets today, as does everyone else, as we all worked hard out there. We deserved the three points in the end."

