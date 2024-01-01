Tottenham captain Son on victory over West Ham: Joy to be back!

Tottenham captain Heung-min Son was delighted after their 4-1 rout of West Ham.

Son was happy to be back in the XI after some injury problems and scored on the day.

He later said: "To be back on the pitch is a joy, playing with my team-mates in a beautiful stadium is one of my favourite things - especially when you get the result.

"When we conceded the first goal he (manager Ange Postecoglou) wasn't very happy. He talked about protecting our goal like a home. But generally altogether with the performance I am very happy.

"When I get the ball I try and find the best solution. In a one-on-one situation I'm very on it and most like to be in this situation.

"(he support is) incredible, I have been missing this support for three weeks and I didn't go to the national team. Playing in front of these fans is a huge honour and I want to give them something back.

"Sometimes injury time can be good, we have such a busy time, that two or three weeks was perfect to recharge myself and today I was feeling really, really good.

"It's entertaining (football under manager Ange Postecoglou) but also a lot of pressure. The winger is expected to create chance and get goals. I think it is a lot of joy and pressure which is where we should be."