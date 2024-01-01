Kieft: FA hiring Tuchel an outright indictment against their own coach training

Former Manchester City striker Wim Kieft says England risk humiliation with their appointment of new coach Thomas Tuchel.

Kieft says the German's appointment is a huge gamble from the FA.

He wrote in his column for De Telegraaf: “A large football nation like England, the cradle of football with its own culture, can supply a national coach itself.

"The choice of the English football association, the FA, is an outright indictment against its own trainer training, its level and its own football identity.

"You put yourself on display as a football association.

"Tuchel awaits one hell of a job because the knives are cut in the English media and don't be surprised if dissatisfied players mutiny or use their lines to the tabloids to blacken Tuchel. ”