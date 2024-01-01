Tribal Football
Chelsea boss Maresca: I followed Adarabioyo since coaching him at Man City
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is delighted with the impact of summer arrival Tosin Adarabioyo.

The defender was signed as a free agent after leaving Fulham in June.

"I’m very impressed with him, since I knew him at City, especially with the way he behaves on and off the pitch," said Maresca.

"He is one of the leaders in the dressing room, and we’re delighted."

For his part, Adarabioyo says: "I think everyone knows our squad is phenomenal. You can take any player, you can swap any player in or out and it’s still going to be a high level.

"Every player aims for the top, every player aims for the best, so we’ve just got to keep on striving, putting the performance in every single weekend and see where it takes us."

