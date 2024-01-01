Man City boss Guardiola assures fans: I love this job

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he is still enjoying his job.

While his contract runs down, Guardiola insists he's happy ahead of facing Wolves today.

“I like my job, I love what I do,” he said.

“In terms of titles it is done. I don’t speak on behalf of Txiki (Begiristain, sporting director) but between Txiki and myself, when we arrived we never thought we would do it in the way we have done it.

“But still I like to come here every morning to work. Thinking of the messages I have to tell them, the training sessions I have to prepare.

“This is the reason I am a manager. If I don’t feel this, I won’t just leave City, I will not be a manager.”

Guardiola also said: “Winning titles gives you the chance to have jobs.

“In this country, Sir Alex is the best for the time, changing teams and winning trophies. Being close to one of the most important managers of all time is an honour.

“It’s for the players, systems, coaches I have, it’s for them, it’s not for me. Together we create that sense, and this is enough.

“I want to beat Wolves desperately and I want to make us better and I want to make my people happy and our fans of course.

“People believe and trust in you, when you lose they are disappointed and I don’t like that feeling. That’s why I want to win to continue those feelings.

“Never in my life did I believe what we could achieve together. I am not anything to ask more.

“I want to win at Wolves because it’s a process where if we win another trophy then fine.

“Of course, we want another Premier League and to arrive in the final stages of the Champions League and try to win it again.”