DONE DEAL: Man City sign Lens defender Khusanov

Manchester City have completed the signing of Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov.

Khusanov moves to City for a fee of €40m, penning a contract to 2029.

"This squad is full of the best players in the world, and I can't wait to meet them and play alongside them," said Khusanov.

"And of course Pep Guardiola is one of the greatest coaches ever and I am so excited to learn from him and improve my game even more."

City sports director Txiki Begiristain described Khusanov as "very intelligent, as well as being strong, aggressive and extremely quick".

Khusanov has 18 caps for Uzbekistan and will become the first player from the country to play in the Premier League.