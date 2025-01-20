Amorim admits talks with Ferguson over Man Utd struggles

Amorim admits he has been in talks with Alex Ferguson and has been given advice

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim admits he has been chatting to Sir Alex Ferguson.

The legendary ex-United boss has been a regular presence at home and away games this season.

While Amorim had never met Ferguson prior to taking the United job, he is grateful to have to Scotsman to rely on for advice.

"I speak with Sir Alex several times," Amorim told Radio 5 Live.

"I try to call him to keep being positive.

"It's really good because I feel the history of the club but it's really hard, as they did such a good job, to be the guy leading the team at this moment.

"It's really hard but we have to believe."