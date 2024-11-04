Kerkez proud of role in Bournemouth win against Man City

Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez said he has been working on getting better at his crossing.

The left-back starred for the Cherries in the Premier League against Manchester City.

His crosses were the main reason for the win, as he assisted Antoine Semenyo and then Evanilson.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, he stated: “It's a great feeling.

You can see the guys, everyone really fought really hard and we stick to the plan and unbelievable, I think.”

On his assists, the 20-year-old added: “I'm happy finally it came.

“I'm working a lot on the crosses and everything and I'm improving so I'm really happy I could get two today and I hope it keeps going.

“Everyone was going hard into the duels and City, we respect the players and they're a big team but I think when you're on the pitch they're not friends."

Om season targets, Kerkez said: “To be honest, me, I'm not focused on that.

“I go game by game and I know that the mentality in our team is also like this and we just go week by week and then whatever happens, let's see.”