Bournemouth willing to sell Huijsen to Real Madrid

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen wants to move to Real Madrid this summer.

That's according to Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito last night.

Advertisement Advertisement

Huijsen has shone this past week in his first appearances for Spain.

"Dean Huijsen is great," declared Inda. "He has offers from PSG, Chelsea and Bayern Munich and he has the interest of a team that he wants to go to and for him it's Real Madrid."

Inda states Bournemouth now see the opportunity of a "windfall".

"For Bournemouth he cost them 15 million (euros) and now they want to make a windfall. They will ask for 60 or 70 million (euros) for the kid and that is the impediment he could have to come to the Real Madrid."