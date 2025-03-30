Keown warns Arsenal players: No-one cares about the runner-up

Martin Keown has warned Arsenal's players 'no-one remembers the runner-up'.

The former Arsenal defender insists only winning the Premier League title will make the players' career.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Some people are lucky and the road to success is a straight line," Keown told talkSPORT.com.

"Not for this Arsenal group.

"I've been in a similar situation. Three years on the bounce we finished behind Manchester United and you have to ask yourself the questions. You have to have a strong group and I think Arsenal have got that. The foundations are there.

"And then of course it's the calibre of the players. There will be purchases in the summer. But it's been tricky for the back-end of the season where you've had four or five strikers that are not available. Then it looks like you should have bought one, which is kind of a hindsight situation.

"But looking back to last year, Arsenal were scoring buckets full of goals. So that seems to be the obvious areas, in the creative wide positions and down the middle, I'm sure that's where Arsenal will invest in the summer.

"There's a lot of good about Arsenal. A lot of teams would look at Arsenal and say, 'I wish we had their defence, their goalkeeper and their midfield'.

"It's just the icing on the cake now is getting those special players, that X-factor player to finish things off and win titles."