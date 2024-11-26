Chelsea defender Cucurella: Good friend Enzo deserved goal in victory at Leicester

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella was delighted for Enzo Fernandez after their win at Leicester City.

Fernandez created one and scored the other in the 2-1 win on Saturday.

"I’m really happy for him," Cucurella told the club's website. "We are close friends and I think he deserves it. He’s a top professional and he’s had a few games when he didn’t start, but he worked hard and he deserved this game. He played really well and this is football.

"Sometimes you can start on the pitch and sometimes you need to start on the bench, but we are a team, we know what our objectives are and we need to keep going and pushing because if we push we have the talent.

"The manager always decides who is in the team for the best way to plan the game, it doesn’t matter who plays. I know it’s difficult, I stayed two games on the bench before Arsenal, but this is part of the game. We know we have a lot of games, all the players believe we are important.

"Maybe now I play, and then we have some weeks I don’t play, but we are a team. We know what we need to do and our responsibility and we want to stay in the best place, finish in the top four and make sure next season we play in the Champions League."

Cucurella also said: "We knew that if we won at Leicester we could put pressure on our rivals and we did. We showed that we are ready to compete for the top four.

"In my opinion that is the target this season, but we know this league is tough. We came from a difficult year and now we need to trust the process. We know everything we want to do.

"For sure we are here to win titles, but I think right now we are a bit far from the top teams. They have worked together with the same manager and ideas for a long time. We started a few months ago this season.

"We want to compete with all of them for sure, but it’s difficult, you can’t change all that overnight. But we are in a good way, we need to be proud of ourselves and keep going and not relax, because we have the talent but we need the consistency to stay in these places."

