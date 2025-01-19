Kelleher prepares to leave Liverpool

Caoimhin Kelleher sees his future away from Liverpool.

The Times says the Republic of Ireland goalkeeper accepts this will be his last season at Anfield.

With Alisson Becker staying and Giorgio Mamardashvili arriving from Valencia at season's end, Kelleher plans to leave this summer.

A move within the Premier League is likely for Kelleher, who has a deal at Liverpool to 2026.

Back in September, he said: "It’s not always in my hands to fully make the decision (to leave). But my ambition is clear. I’m good enough and I want to go and play week in, week out."