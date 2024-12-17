Slot hints Liverpool will keep hold of Kelleher in January

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has hinted he doesn't expect to lose Caiomhin Kelleher in January.

The goalkeeper has been demoted back to second-string with Alisson now fully fit, though he will start against Southampton in tomorrow's Carabao Cup quarterfinal.

Slot said: "(Being a No2) I agree with you is one of the most difficult jobs in football, if the first goalkeeper is always available, because you work for the whole season and you hardly ever have the chance to play.

"Unfortunately for us, but good for him, he has already got quite a lot of minutes. There will be players who have had far less playing time than him.

"I think he can look back at the first half of the season for himself as a positive.

"We as a club hope that all players are available in the second half of the season, so he will not get the amount of minutes as he did in the first half, but we are really fortunate to have such a great second goalkeeper that if we need him he is able to do as well as he did."

