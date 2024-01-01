Alli prepares for Everton comeback after sharing positive social media post

Tribal Football
Everton’s out of contract star Dele Alli is continuing his efforts to play again.

The former Tottenham midfielder has endured a miserable time with a long-term back injury.

Alli, who also overcame mental health issues, is hoping that he can earn a new deal at the Toffees.

This week, he shared an image of his dirty boots along with emojis that read “brick by brick.”

Dele has not kicked a ball for Everton since the very start of the 2022/2023 season.

Manager Sean Dyche has been optimistic about his recovery, but has not put any timescale on it.

