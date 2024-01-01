Keane says he worries "about the spine" of Man Utd team

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has concerns about their prospects this season.

The ex-Republic of Ireland star has been outspoken about his ex-club’s failings in recent years.

Despite signing Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee and defenders Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, Keane still feels they need more new arrivals.

Speaking on Stick to Football, he stated: “It's always a worry for me about competing and I still worry about the spine of that Manchester United team.

“For all the nice play they have and good players, I still worry about the goalkeeper and striker.”

Keane added: “On paper they have a decent squad, but the reality is when they've played games, and last year with their record in the league they were so open, If you're on about competing, I worry about the spine of the team.”