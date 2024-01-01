Keane says Arsenal are "a small team with a small mentality" after Man City draw

Arsenal almost clung on for victory against City after going down to 10 men due to Leandro Trossard’s red card, which put the Gunners in a tough position.
Keane said Mikel Arteta’s side had a terrible mentality as they sat back inviting pressure, trying to keep hold of the precious 3 points which in the very end did not work. Arsenal were without Declan Rice, captain Martin Odegaard and a number of other stars which made the tie even harder for the North London side.
The former United midfielder had no sympathies for the side however and said: “They were just booting it, like a small team with a small mentality.
"Go back three or four weeks, Arsenal did the same thing against Brighton with 10 or 15 minutes to go – the goalkeeper went down against Brighton at home.
"This idea that they’ve gone to the great Man City, their mindset against Brighton at home was exactly the same – that’s my argument.
"I’m saying when you’ve got it, still look after it. When you do get it, try and get four or five passes together.
"They were time-wasting against Brighton at home, so forget this idea it was Man City."