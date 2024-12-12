Keane on clash with Ipswich fan: I am not offering somebody out I’m 53 years of age

Former Manchester United midfielder and Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane has revealed his side of the story after getting into a heated argument with a Blues supporter.

Following the 1-1 draw with his former club Manchester United at Portman Road last month, Keane seemed to offer to fight a fan who was abusing him after the game.

Keane offered to meet one of his detractors in the car park but has since spoken on The Stick to Football podcast to clear up the incident, stating he just wanted to speak to the frustrated fan.

“What happens when we’re doing matches and the analysis is happening at the end of the match when fans can be up or down, whatever emotions they are feeling – and people think they can abuse you, and it seems to be we’re supposed to accept that,” he said.

“I went over to him twice – I said, ‘No problem, if you want to abuse me or if you want a discussion with me, well I’m working’. I went over to him twice at different stages and he was swearing in front of kids.

“I said, ‘If you want to see me afterwards’ – and people thought I was asking him for a (fight)– I said, ‘I’ll see you in the car park’. Where else was I going to see him?

“I am not offering somebody out. I’m 53 years of age with five kids and two grandkids. I’m not looking for a fight.”

When Keane was asked in an interview what his biggest regret in football and he said “taking the job at Ipswich”. Many fans clearly still hold a grudge against him and do not forget his failed tenure as manager which did not end well for either party involved.