Kayode upbeat after Brentford debut despite defeat

Michael Kayode was happy to make his Premier League debut in Brentford’s 2-0 loss to Tottenham.

The full-back came on in the second half in front of the home crowd, replacing Kristoffer Ajer.

Despite the result, he was proud to get his first minutes at Gtech Community Stadium.

“I’m so, so happy to make my debut at home,” he said to reporters post-game.

“I want to say thank you to the coach for believing in me - I did my best.

“It was unbelievable and the fans are amazing. I’m settling in well. I have integrated very fast with the team - the people are amazing.”