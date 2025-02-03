Spurs youngster Gray: Winning at Brentford just massive

Archie Gray was pleased with Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Brentford on Sunday.

The versatile youngster credited the team for staying focused and executing their game plan well against the Bees.

Gray emphasised how the victory gives them confidence after a tough run of recent domestic league results.

Youngster Gray spoke post-game to Premier League Productions, stating: "Obviously, it's a massive win. Off the back of another good win before. To break that run, it was difficult, we were in a difficult time. We've still got loads of games to prove that we can carry this winning form on, so it's important.

"At times this season, just for five minutes we've lost concentration. As soon as that goal went in we knew we can't make the same mistakes. Once we got to half-time we thought we had to keep disciplined for the second half. They play man-to-man, they left people open at the back and we knew we could get a second goal as well.

"It's a credit to Ben (Davies) and Djed (Spence) and Pedro (Porro) as well. To be fair Ben was shouting at me the whole game and we were shouting at each other the whole game, so that was really good to have him next to me. Like I said, it was a really good clean sheet and hopefully we can keep it going."